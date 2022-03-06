Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Seyi Shay was at singer Davido's concert last night and showed off her growing baby bump. Seyi Shay is expecting her first child with her lover.

 

Pregnancy looks good on her

PHOTOS: Seyi Shay Flaunts Baby Bump At Davido's 02 Show Singer, Seyi Shay and her bump made an appearance at Davido's 02 Arena show on Saturday. She shared photos from the show.
Popular singer, Seyi shows off her growing baby bump at Davido's O2Arena concert.
Spotted: Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump at Davido’s London Show
Seyi Shay came out for Davido at the O2 🇬🇧 #DavidoO2 🔥


