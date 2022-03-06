Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian doctor list ways a baby can die suddenly
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian doctor has listed the different ways a baby can die suddenly. He described the situation as ''Sudden Infant Death Syndrome''. Read the various ways and the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent such deaths

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian doctor list ways a baby can die suddenly Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian doctor list ways a baby can die suddenly
Nigerian doctor lists ways a baby can die suddenly Olajide TV:
Nigerian doctor lists ways a baby can die suddenly
Doctor List Ways A Baby Can Die Suddenly Infotrust News:
Doctor List Ways A Baby Can Die Suddenly
A baby can suddenly die, this is known as Sudden Infant Death syndrome - Aproko doctor Gist Reel:
A baby can suddenly die, this is known as Sudden Infant Death syndrome - Aproko doctor


   More Picks
1 Nigerian lady disrupts her husband's wedding ceremony to his second wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
3 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Na Who Put You For Jet You Suppose Love Pass – Cubana Chief Priest Tells Ubi Franklin Over Claims Of Loving Both Davido And Wizkid - Edujandon, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
8 English premier league: Manchester City thrash Manchester United 4-1 (As it happened) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Stop Discriminating Against Girl-child – JAMB Registrar Urges Nigerians - Fresh Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 FRSC intercepts 1,291 vehicles for not installing speed limiting device - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info