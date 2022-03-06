Veteran sports broadcaster, Fabio Lanipekun, dies four days after 80th birthday

A veteran broadcaster known for football commentaries in his days at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Fabio Lanipekun, is dead.



