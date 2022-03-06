Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Veteran sports broadcaster, Fabio Lanipekun, dies four days after 80th birthday
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Veteran sports broadcaster, Fabio Lanipekun, dies four days after 80th birthday

A veteran broadcaster known for football commentaries in his days at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr Fabio Lanipekun, is dead.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Veteran broadcaster Fabio Lanipekun passes on at 80 AIT:
Veteran broadcaster Fabio Lanipekun passes on at 80
Sports Encyclopedia , Fabio Lanipekun Is Dead The Genius Media:
Sports Encyclopedia , Fabio Lanipekun Is Dead
Ace broadcaster, ‘Fabio’ Lanipekun, dies at 80 News Breakers:
Ace broadcaster, ‘Fabio’ Lanipekun, dies at 80
Three Days After 80th Birthday, Nigeria’s Sports Journalism Legend Fabio Lanipekun Dies NPO Reports:
Three Days After 80th Birthday, Nigeria’s Sports Journalism Legend Fabio Lanipekun Dies


   More Picks
1 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others - Ripples Nigeria, 12 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Stop Discriminating Against Girl-child – JAMB Registrar Urges Nigerians - Fresh Reporters, 11 hours ago
6 FRSC intercepts 1,291 vehicles for not installing speed limiting device - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 TCN upgrades Egbin Transmission Substation - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Electricity employees allege invasion of facilities by IDPs - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 22 injured, match called off after clash during Mexican football match - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info