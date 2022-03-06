Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy
News photo The Punch  - Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy News Breakers:
Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy
Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy Tunde Ednut:
Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy
Ukraine Approves Evacuation Of Nigerian Students In Sumy Infotrust News:
Ukraine Approves Evacuation Of Nigerian Students In Sumy
Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy Within Nigeria:
Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy


   More Picks
1 42-year-old native doctor hangs himself in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Two suspects arrested as police begin investigation into case of missing lady who boarded BRT bus in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 More Nigerians suffering mental illness due to hardships: Psychiatrist - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
6 TCN upgrades Egbin Transmission Substation - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 Agricultural sector is Nigeria’s saving grace – Emefiele - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 Abandoned govts' properties: Sanwo-Olu tasks reps' c'ttee on return of Lagos properties - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
9 Women and not mistresses or extra wives of big boys should benefit political participation - Bishop Kukah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari’s serial abuse of Nigeria’s Lady Justice - The Cable, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info