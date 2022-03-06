Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


39 miscreants arrested for terrorizing motorists, dealing in illicit drugs in Lagos
The Point  - The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) has arrested 39 miscreants who were known for terrorizing motorists and dealing in illicit drugs.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

39 miscreants arrested for terrorizing motorists in Lagos Vanguard News:
39 miscreants arrested for terrorizing motorists in Lagos
39 miscreants arrested for terrorising motorists, dealing in illicit drugs in Lagos – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
39 miscreants arrested for terrorising motorists, dealing in illicit drugs in Lagos – The Sun Nigeria
39 miscreants arrested for terrorising motorists, dealing in illicit drugs in Lagos The Eagle Online:
39 miscreants arrested for terrorising motorists, dealing in illicit drugs in Lagos
Lagos Arrest 39 Miscreants in Lekki Over Drugs, terrorizing Motorists NPO Reports:
Lagos Arrest 39 Miscreants in Lekki Over Drugs, terrorizing Motorists


   More Picks
1 Nigerian lady disrupts her husband's wedding ceremony to his second wife (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
3 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Na Who Put You For Jet You Suppose Love Pass – Cubana Chief Priest Tells Ubi Franklin Over Claims Of Loving Both Davido And Wizkid - Edujandon, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria will soon cease to be a country – Obasanjo - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
8 English premier league: Manchester City thrash Manchester United 4-1 (As it happened) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Stop Discriminating Against Girl-child – JAMB Registrar Urges Nigerians - Fresh Reporters, 14 hours ago
10 FRSC intercepts 1,291 vehicles for not installing speed limiting device - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info