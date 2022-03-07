Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Bank projects N4tn 2022 fuel subsidy, experts predict more loans
News photo The Punch  - The Country Director, World Bank, Shubham Chaudhuri, says Nigeria’s decision to postpone the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry by 18 months may cost the country over N4tn in subsidy payments on petrol in 2022.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World Bank: Fuel Subsidy May Cost Nigeria N4trn In 2022 Biz Watch Nigeria:
World Bank: Fuel Subsidy May Cost Nigeria N4trn In 2022
World Bank projects N4tn 2022 fuel subsidy, experts predict more loans Sundiata Post:
World Bank projects N4tn 2022 fuel subsidy, experts predict more loans
World Bank projects N4tn 2022 fuel subsidy, experts predict more loans Studio CB55:
World Bank projects N4tn 2022 fuel subsidy, experts predict more loans
World Bank projects N4tn 2022 fuel subsidy, experts predict more loans Star News:
World Bank projects N4tn 2022 fuel subsidy, experts predict more loans


   More Picks
1 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
2 2023: I’d rather quit politics than spill blood - Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
4 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Davido?s official DJ, ECool dragged over his performance at the singer?s sold-out show at O2 Arena in London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 51 mins ago
7 Na Who Put You For Jet You Suppose Love Pass – Cubana Chief Priest Tells Ubi Franklin Over Claims Of Loving Both Davido And Wizkid - Edujandon, 14 hours ago
8 Armed robbers led by pastor's son kill businessman in Benue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Kanye West’s New Girlfriend, Chaney Jones Claims Nigerian, Ghanaian Heritage | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Ukraine approves evacuation of Nigerian students in Sumy - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info