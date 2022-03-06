Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnappers break into home in Abuja, abduct couple and their 5-month-old baby
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Suspected kidnappers abducted one Hezekiah Francis, his wife, Josephine Hezekiah, and their 5-month-old child, Hanniel Hezekiah, from their residence at Abattoir new extension in Abaji metropoli

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnappers break into Abuja home, abduct couple, 5-month-old child Daily Trust:
Kidnappers break into Abuja home, abduct couple, 5-month-old child
Kidnappers Break Into Abuja Home, Abduct Couple, 5-Month-Old Child [Photos] News Breakers:
Kidnappers Break Into Abuja Home, Abduct Couple, 5-Month-Old Child [Photos]
Kidnappers Break Into Abuja Home, Abduct Couple, 5-Month-Old Child [Photos] | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kidnappers Break Into Abuja Home, Abduct Couple, 5-Month-Old Child [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigeria: Kidnappers Break Into Abuja Home, Abduct Couple, 5-month-old Child Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Kidnappers Break Into Abuja Home, Abduct Couple, 5-month-old Child
Suspected Kidnappers Invade Home In Abuja, Abduct Couple And Their 5-month-old Baby Tori News:
Suspected Kidnappers Invade Home In Abuja, Abduct Couple And Their 5-month-old Baby


   More Picks
1 My absence will not affect running of govt, Osinbajo, two others will be in charge – Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, arrests 41 suspects in Kaduna, Abuja raids - TVC News, 24 hours ago
3 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
4 Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 4 hours ago
8 Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Manchester derby: City complete season double over United, extend league lead to six points - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info