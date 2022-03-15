Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ritual Movies: Do Politicians Learn Embezzlement From Movies Too? – Jide Kosoko Questions Government
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, has rubbished claims made by some Nigerians that restive youths have learned vices such as kidnapping and money rituals from Nollywood movies.

