Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
You Never Marry, You Carry Belle Go 02 Arena – Uche Maduagwu Slams Seyi Shay
Tori News
- The actor called out the singer for showing off her pregnancy without even being married.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
“Who Got You Pregnant?” Uche Maduagwu Grills Seyi Shay
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Who got you pregnant?” Uche Maduagwu queries Seyi Shay
News Breakers:
“Who Got You Pregnant?” Uche Maduagwu Grills Seyi Shay
Kemi Filani Blog:
“Who got you pregnant?” Uche Maduagwu queries Seyi Shay
More Picks
1
2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 -
Legit,
12 hours ago
4
Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Fuel Scarcity: Why we increased fares - Commercial transporters - P.M. News -
PM News,
8 hours ago
6
Russia Announces Opening Of Several Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
7
NNPC releases additional 381.8 million litres of fuel, queues lessen -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
8
Tension as security operatives seal APC Secretariat -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
9
Ritual Movies: Do Politicians Learn Embezzlement From Movies Too? – Jide Kosoko Questions Government -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Russian president Vladimir Putin hiding his mistress in 'very private and very secure' chalet in Switzerland with their four young children' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...