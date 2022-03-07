Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Married Nigerian lady scatters her husband's wedding ceremony to his 2nd wife, video stirs reactions
Legit
- A married woman caused huge stir at her husband's wedding ceremony to his second wife. She had reportedly sat on his lap during the ceremony, getting him vexed.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian lady disrupts her husband's wedding ceremony to his second wife (video)
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lady defiantly disrupts her husband’s wedding ceremony to his second wife (video)
Naija Loaded:
Fight Breaks Out As Lady Disrupts Husband’s Wedding To His Second Wife (Video)
Igbere TV News:
Nigerian Lady Disrupts Her Husband’s Wedding Ceremony To His Second Wife (Photos, Video)
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian lady defiantly disrupts her husband’s wedding ceremony to his second wife (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady defiantly disrupts her husband’s wedding ceremony to his second wife (video)
Lailas News:
First wife disrupts husband’s wedding ceremony to second wife (video)
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady defiantly disrupts her husband’s wedding ceremony to his second wife (video)
1st for Credible News:
Nigerian lady disrupts husband’s wedding ceremony to his second wife (video)
Gist Lovers:
Nigerian Lady Disrupts Her Husband’s Wedding Ceremony To His Second Wife
Naija News:
Commotion As First Wife Disrupts Husband’s Wedding Ceremony To Second Wife (Video)
Gist Reel:
First wife creates scene after being pushed by husband during wedding to second wife (Video)
Edujandon:
Fight Breaks Out As Lady Disrupts Husband’s Wedding To His Second Wife (Video)
Instablog 9ja:
House of C0mmotion: Lady creates a scene at her husband’s 2nd marriage ceremony in Niger State
Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Disrupts Her Husband's Wedding Ceremony To His Second Wife (Video)
More Picks
1
Married Nigerian lady scatters her husband's wedding ceremony to his 2nd wife, video stirs reactions -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Custom Bows To Pressure, Suspends VIN Automation System -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
4
Thank God For Allowing Me To Get This Far – Pete Edochie Celebrate 75th Birthday -
Information Nigeria,
24 hours ago
5
Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
6
Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
7
Abba Kyari Remanded In NDLEA Custody As Judge Postpones Bail Hearing -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
8
OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
10
Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...