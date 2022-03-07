Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Thank God For Allowing Me To Get This Far – Pete Edochie Celebrate 75th Birthday
Information Nigeria
- Veteran actor Pete Edochie is celebrating his 75th birthday today, March 7th, 2022.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Buhari celebrates Pete Edochie at 75
Gist Reel:
"I couldn’t have asked for a better father" – Yul Edochie eulogizes his father, Pete Edochie on his 75th birthday
First Reports:
Pete Edochie: 'I couldn't have asked for a better father': Yul celebrates his dad as he clocks 75 — First Reports
Global Village Extra:
Buhari Celebrates Nollywood Veteran Pete Edochie On 75th Birthday
News Breakers:
Thank God For Allowing Me To Get This Far – Pete Edochie Celebrate 75th Birthday
Tori News:
I Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Father - Yul Edochie Celebrates Pete Edochie On His 75th Birthday
More Picks
1
Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
2
GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion -
The Genius Media,
20 hours ago
3
Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child -
Legit,
5 hours ago
4
42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
5
Plan to renegotiate agreement: You are on your own, ASUU tells FG -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
8
I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 -
Legit,
6 hours ago
9
'Our property, Our wife''- Mercy Aigbe hailed as she and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, visit his community (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
