Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Tension as security operatives seal APC Secretariat
The Nation
- The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new dimension on Monday when armed security...
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Security Personnel Take Over APC Secretariat
Daily Trust:
Security operatives take over APC nat’l secretariat
Information Nigeria:
Security Operatives Take Over APC National Secretariat
Naija News:
Security Operatives Take Over APC Secretariat
Global Village Extra:
Tension In Abuja As Security Personnels Shut APC National Secretariat
NPO Reports:
Breaking! Police Cordon Off APC National Secretariat
News Breakers:
Security Operatives Take Over APC National Secretariat
More Picks
1
FG/ASUU agreement: Committee given 3months to renegotiate workable terms -
Daily Trust,
4 hours ago
2
Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
3
GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion -
The Genius Media,
23 hours ago
4
Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child -
Legit,
8 hours ago
5
42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
6
Manchester derby: City complete season double over United, extend league lead to six points -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death -
The Nation,
1 day ago
10
I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 -
Legit,
9 hours ago
