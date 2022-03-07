Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension as security operatives seal APC Secretariat
News photo The Nation  - The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new dimension on Monday when armed security...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Security Personnel Take Over APC Secretariat Leadership:
Security Personnel Take Over APC Secretariat
Security operatives take over APC nat’l secretariat Daily Trust:
Security operatives take over APC nat’l secretariat
Security Operatives Take Over APC National Secretariat Information Nigeria:
Security Operatives Take Over APC National Secretariat
Security Operatives Take Over APC Secretariat Naija News:
Security Operatives Take Over APC Secretariat
Tension In Abuja As Security Personnels Shut APC National Secretariat Global Village Extra:
Tension In Abuja As Security Personnels Shut APC National Secretariat
Breaking! Police Cordon Off APC National Secretariat NPO Reports:
Breaking! Police Cordon Off APC National Secretariat
Security Operatives Take Over APC National Secretariat News Breakers:
Security Operatives Take Over APC National Secretariat


   More Picks
1 FG/ASUU agreement: Committee given 3months to renegotiate workable terms - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
2 Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
3 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
4 Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Manchester derby: City complete season double over United, extend league lead to six points - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death - The Nation, 1 day ago
10 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info