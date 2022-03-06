Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BRT: Outcry as missing fashion designer found dead
Vanguard News  - Ayanwole Oluwabamise, a 22-year-old lady, who boarded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26, has been reported dead.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady missing after boarding BRT found dead on Lagos bridge The Cable:
Lady missing after boarding BRT found dead on Lagos bridge
Two arrested over missing BRT passenger Daily Post:
Two arrested over missing BRT passenger
Missing fashion designer feared dead The Nation:
Missing fashion designer feared dead
BRT: Social media users tackle Lagos govt as missing fashion designer found dead News Wire NGR:
BRT: Social media users tackle Lagos govt as missing fashion designer found dead
Two arrested over missing BRT passenger Within Nigeria:
Two arrested over missing BRT passenger
Update: Two Arrested Over Missing BRT Passenger Tori News:
Update: Two Arrested Over Missing BRT Passenger


   More Picks
1 Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
2 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 20 hours ago
3 Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child - Legit, 5 hours ago
4 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Plan to renegotiate agreement: You are on your own, ASUU tells FG - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 'Our property, Our wife''- Mercy Aigbe hailed as she and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, visit his community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info