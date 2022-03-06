Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos taskforce raids blackspots in Lekki; arrest suspected miscreants, hoodlums and drug peddlers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) has carried out raids on blackspots at Maruwa Beach, around Brassal Mall on Admiralty Road and other adjoining areas in Lekki ph

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police raid black spots, arrest 39 suspected miscreants in Lagos Vanguard News:
Police raid black spots, arrest 39 suspected miscreants in Lagos
Lagos taskforce raids Lekki Nigerian Tribune:
Lagos taskforce raids Lekki's black spots
Lagos taskforce raids black spots, arrests 39 suspected criminals - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos taskforce raids black spots, arrests 39 suspected criminals - P.M. News
Lagos taskforce raids black spots, arrests 39 suspected criminals News Breakers:
Lagos taskforce raids black spots, arrests 39 suspected criminals
Suspected Drug Peddlers And Hoodlums Arrested As Taskforce Raids Blackspots In Lagos Tori News:
Suspected Drug Peddlers And Hoodlums Arrested As Taskforce Raids Blackspots In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
2 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 20 hours ago
3 Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child - Legit, 5 hours ago
4 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Plan to renegotiate agreement: You are on your own, ASUU tells FG - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 'Our property, Our wife''- Mercy Aigbe hailed as she and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, visit his community (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nursing mom loses her 3-months-old baby at a crÃ¨che - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info