Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry responds as pressure mounts for DNA test on their son Juwon — First Reports
First Reports  - Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, has ruled out the possibility of verifying the paternity of their son, Olajuwon.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Lanre Gentry shades ex-wife Mercy Aigbe on Instagram Information Nigeria:
Lanre Gentry shades ex-wife Mercy Aigbe on Instagram
Lanre Gentry shades his ex wife Mercy Aigbe after Kazim Adeoti’s ex wife claims Mercy has been sleeping with her husband since her son was 4months. Gist Reel:
Lanre Gentry shades his ex wife Mercy Aigbe after Kazim Adeoti’s ex wife claims Mercy has been sleeping with her husband since her son was 4months.
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Actress Mercy Aigbe's EX Husband Lanre Gentry Throws Serious Shade On Instagram...
Lanre Gentry shades ex-wife Mercy Aigbe on Instagram News Breakers:
Lanre Gentry shades ex-wife Mercy Aigbe on Instagram
Kemi Filani Blog:
'How many DNA can you do for dogs' Lanre Gentry drags Mercy Aigbe after Funsho Adeoti accused her of sleeping with Adekaz while nursing their son - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 FG/ASUU agreement: Committee given 3months to renegotiate workable terms - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
2 Davido fined N188m in UK after London show - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
3 GTCO Plc Releases 2021 Full Year Audited Results…Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦221.5Billion - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
4 Reactions as Uche Maduagwu demands to know father of Seyi Shay's unborn child - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 42-year-old Native Doctor Allegedly Commits Suicide In Benue - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Manchester derby: City complete season double over United, extend league lead to six points - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Buhari commiserates with Keyamo over father’s death - The Nation, 1 day ago
10 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info