Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Federal lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe gifts scholarships to 15 indigent students
Top Naija  - A Member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Representative Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has again awarded scholarships to 15 undergraduates from different parts of her constituency, who are studying various degree programmes within Nigeria.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

15 indigent students in Oluyole benefit firm lawmaker’s scholarship Nigerian Tribune:
15 indigent students in Oluyole benefit firm lawmaker’s scholarship
Federal Lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe awards scholarship to 15 indigent students The Eagle Online:
Federal Lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe awards scholarship to 15 indigent students
Rep Akande-Sadipe awards scholarship to 15 indigent students PM News:
Rep Akande-Sadipe awards scholarship to 15 indigent students
Federal Lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe Awards Scholarship to 15 Indigent Students Affairs TV:
Federal Lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe Awards Scholarship to 15 Indigent Students


   More Picks
1 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Fuel Scarcity: Why we increased fares - Commercial transporters - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
6 Russia Announces Opening Of Several Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 NNPC releases additional 381.8 million litres of fuel, queues lessen - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Tension as security operatives seal APC Secretariat - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 Ritual Movies: Do Politicians Learn Embezzlement From Movies Too? – Jide Kosoko Questions Government - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Russian president Vladimir Putin hiding his mistress in 'very private and very secure' chalet in Switzerland with their four young children' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info