Abba Kyari begs court not to remand him in correctional centre, prefers NDLEA’s custody Ripples Nigeria - Embattled former head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, on Monday, begged Justice Emeka Nwike, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, not to remand him in prison custody as he prefers being in the custody ...



News Credibility Score: 99%