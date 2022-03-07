Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI
News photo The Herald  - The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI, said oil and gas companies liabilities to the Federation Accounts as at Dec. 31, 2020 was N1.32 trillion.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI National Accord:
Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI
Oil, gas coys owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI News Diary Online:
Oil, gas coys owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI
Oil, gas coys owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Oil, gas coys owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI — NEWSVERGE
Maritime First Newspaper:
Oil, gas coys owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI


   More Picks
1 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Fuel Scarcity: Why we increased fares - Commercial transporters - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
6 Russia Announces Opening Of Several Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 NNPC releases additional 381.8 million litres of fuel, queues lessen - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Tension as security operatives seal APC Secretariat - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 Ritual Movies: Do Politicians Learn Embezzlement From Movies Too? – Jide Kosoko Questions Government - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Russian president Vladimir Putin hiding his mistress in 'very private and very secure' chalet in Switzerland with their four young children' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info