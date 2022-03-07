Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Driver of BRT bus that missing lady took has been arrested
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The driver of the Bus Rapid Transit that 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole, took and thereafter went missing, has been arrested.

 

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Offic

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Murdered lady: Driver of BRT arrested Nigerian Tribune:
Murdered lady: Driver of BRT arrested
VIDEO: Driver of murdered BRT passenger opens up. The Nation:
VIDEO: Driver of murdered BRT passenger opens up.
Bamise: Why I ran away, Lagos BRT driver opens up The Punch:
Bamise: Why I ran away, Lagos BRT driver opens up
(Breaking) Murdered Oluwabamise: Lagos police arrest fleeing BRT driver - P.M. News PM News:
(Breaking) Murdered Oluwabamise: Lagos police arrest fleeing BRT driver - P.M. News
Lagos State Police Command has arrested the BRT driver who allegedly k!dnapped a 22-year-old lady, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, after she boarded the bus in Ajah area of the state. Instablog 9ja:
Lagos State Police Command has arrested the BRT driver who allegedly k!dnapped a 22-year-old lady, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, after she boarded the bus in Ajah area of the state.
Bamise Ayanwole: Police Reveal Where BRT Driver Was Arrested Naija News:
Bamise Ayanwole: Police Reveal Where BRT Driver Was Arrested
Bamise: Why I ran away, Lagos BRT driver opens up News Breakers:
Bamise: Why I ran away, Lagos BRT driver opens up
Driver of BRT bus that missing lady took has been arrested Olajide TV:
Driver of BRT bus that missing lady took has been arrested


   More Picks
1 Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI - The Herald, 24 hours ago
2 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
3 Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Resettling displaced Nigerians In North-East urgent assignment – Osinbajo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Court orders final forfeiture of ex-Plateau Gov’s Dariye's mansion - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
10 Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info