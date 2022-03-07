Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia will stop military operations immediately Ukraine meets demands – Presidential spokesman
News photo The Herald  - Russia will immediately stop its military operations if the Ukrainian authorities amend their country’s constitution to abandon their ambition to enter “any bloc,” and recognise the Crimean referendum and the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia will stop military operations immediately if ... Vanguard News:
Russia will stop military operations immediately if ...
Ukraine: Russia will halt military operations if... The Punch:
Ukraine: Russia will halt military operations if...
We The News Guru:
We'll stop military operations immediately in Ukraine only if...
Russia The New Diplomat:
Russia 'll Stop Military Operations In Ukraine Immediately If… — Putin


   More Picks
1 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Fuel Scarcity: Why we increased fares - Commercial transporters - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
6 Russia Announces Opening Of Several Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 NNPC releases additional 381.8 million litres of fuel, queues lessen - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Tension as security operatives seal APC Secretariat - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 Ritual Movies: Do Politicians Learn Embezzlement From Movies Too? – Jide Kosoko Questions Government - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Russian president Vladimir Putin hiding his mistress in 'very private and very secure' chalet in Switzerland with their four young children' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info