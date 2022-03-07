Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Scores killed, many injured as suspected herdsmen invade Taraba community
News photo The Punch  - At least 26 people including children and women are said to have been killed and many others injured after suspected armed herders attacked Tor-Damisa community in the Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected Herdsmen Invade Taraba Community, 26 Killed, Many Injured Sahara Reporters:
Suspected Herdsmen Invade Taraba Community, 26 Killed, Many Injured
Channels Television:
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Seven In Taraba Reprisal Attack – Police
Suspected killed seven people in Taraba reprisal attack ? Police Linda Ikeji Blog:
Suspected killed seven people in Taraba reprisal attack ? Police
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Seven In Taraba Reprisal Attack – Police Independent:
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Seven In Taraba Reprisal Attack – Police
Suspected Herdsmen Invade Taraba Community, 26 Killed, Many Injured News Breakers:
Suspected Herdsmen Invade Taraba Community, 26 Killed, Many Injured
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Over 26 Persons In Taraba Tori News:
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Over 26 Persons In Taraba


   More Picks
1 Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI - The Herald, 24 hours ago
2 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
3 Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Resettling displaced Nigerians In North-East urgent assignment – Osinbajo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Court orders final forfeiture of ex-Plateau Gov’s Dariye's mansion - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
10 Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info