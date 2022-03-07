Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen Elizabeth meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as she recovers from Covid
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Queen Elizabeth has held her first in-person engagement after recovering from Coronavirus.

 

She met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle today, March 7, as he

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after Covid scare The Guardian:
Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after Covid scare
Photostory: Queen Elizabeth Receives Justin Trudeau After COVID Recovery Queen Elizabeth on Monday received the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle. The queen had in recent weeks battled covid, which prompted the cancellation of ... The Punch:
Photostory: Queen Elizabeth Receives Justin Trudeau After COVID Recovery Queen Elizabeth on Monday received the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle. The queen had in recent weeks battled covid, which prompted the cancellation of ...
Queen Elizabeth II Greets Trudeau In Person After Covid Scare The Street Journal:
Queen Elizabeth II Greets Trudeau In Person After Covid Scare
Queen Elizabeth Welcomes Trudeau In Person After COVID-19 Scare Global Village Extra:
Queen Elizabeth Welcomes Trudeau In Person After COVID-19 Scare


   More Picks
1 Thank God For Allowing Me To Get This Far – Pete Edochie Celebrate 75th Birthday - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
2 Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I'll quit politics than spill blood, Gov Uzodinma assures ahead of 2023 - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 “I couldn’t have asked for a better father” – Yul Edochie praises his father, Pete Edochie, as he turns 75 - Naija Parrot, 10 hours ago
7 Fuel Scarcity: Why we increased fares - Commercial transporters - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
8 Russia Announces Opening Of Several Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
9 NNPC releases additional 381.8 million litres of fuel, queues lessen - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info