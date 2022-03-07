Restoring Displaced Nigerians In Northeast Is An Urgent Assignment – Osinbajo Channels Television - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said that the safe return of Nigerians displaced by the insurgency in the North-East from Cameroon, Niger and Chad will be treated as an emergency assignment. Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Monday at the first ...



News Credibility Score: 99%