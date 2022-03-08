Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Pete Edochie listens as Joke Silva schools him on feminism on his 75th birthday
Legit
- Legendary actor, Pete Edochie, was schooled by his colleague, Joke Silva, on his 75th birthday after the veteran made a controversial statement on feminism.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
'Jesus Christ was one of the greatest feminist,' Joke Silva addresses Pete Edochie's comment on feminism
The Will:
‘Jesus Christ, One Of The Greatest Feminist’ – Joke Silva
Naija News:
Joke Silva Replies Pete Edochie Over Comment On Feminism
Kanyi Daily:
"Jesus Was A Feminist" - Joke Silva Reacts To Pete Edochie’s Comment On Feminism
Bukas Blog:
Pete Edochie at 75: Joke Silva schools the Veteran Actor over his controversial statement on Feminism [Video]
More Picks
1
Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
2
Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday -
Legit,
9 hours ago
3
Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality -
Maritime First Newspaper,
9 hours ago
7
IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility -
Investor King,
7 hours ago
10
Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
