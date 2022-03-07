Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Let Bygones Be Bygones, Acting APC Chairman Charges Party Leaders
Channels Television  - Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has urged stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sheath swords and press on amicably ahead of the 2023 elections.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

