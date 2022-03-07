Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release
Daily Post
- Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the release of Yoruba Nation
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Global Village Extra:
Sunday Igboho's Release: Nnamdi Kanu Is Next - Ekpa
Politics Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer reacts to Igboho’s Release, reveals what Nigeria should do
The Genius Media:
What How Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Said After Sunday Igboho’s Release, Reveals What Nigeria Should do
Tori News:
IPOB Leader Is Next – Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple Reacts to Sunday Igboho's Release
More Picks
1
Married Nigerian lady scatters her husband's wedding ceremony to his 2nd wife, video stirs reactions -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
No leadership change in Buni's CECPC - APC reveals -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Thank God For Allowing Me To Get This Far – Pete Edochie Celebrate 75th Birthday -
Information Nigeria,
22 hours ago
5
Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
6
Reactions as DSS operatives allegedly shot dead a young Nigerian Army personnel -
News Breakers,
13 hours ago
7
2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Abba Kyari Remanded In NDLEA Custody As Judge Postpones Bail Hearing -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
9
OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman -
The Street Journal,
16 hours ago
