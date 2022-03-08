Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Arepo tea seller kills customer over N10
News photo The Punch  - A tea seller, identified only as Hamidu, has been arrested for allegedly killing one of his customers at Arepo, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

