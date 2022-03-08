Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


28 Years After, FG Approves Allocation of Houses to 1994 Super Eagles Team
News photo This Day  - Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses to 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles team in their various states, the federal government announced yester…

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles members The Punch:
Buhari approves houses for 1994 Super Eagles members
Federal Govt Allocates Houses To 1994 Super Eagles Leadership:
Federal Govt Allocates Houses To 1994 Super Eagles
Buhari allocates houses to AFCON The Sun:
Buhari allocates houses to AFCON '94 Super Eagles team – The Sun Nigeria
28 Years After, FG Approves Allocation Of Houses To 1994 Super Eagles Team The Nigeria Lawyer:
28 Years After, FG Approves Allocation Of Houses To 1994 Super Eagles Team
28 years after, Nigerian govt redeems 1994 Super Eagles housing pledge SoccerNet Nigeria:
28 years after, Nigerian govt redeems 1994 Super Eagles housing pledge
Buhari Approves Houses For 1994 Super Eagles Members | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Buhari Approves Houses For 1994 Super Eagles Members | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Buhari Approves Houses For 1994 Super Eagles Members News Breakers:
Buhari Approves Houses For 1994 Super Eagles Members


   More Picks
1 Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI - The Herald, 24 hours ago
2 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
3 Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 Resettling displaced Nigerians In North-East urgent assignment – Osinbajo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Court orders final forfeiture of ex-Plateau Gov’s Dariye's mansion - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
10 Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info