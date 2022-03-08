Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido shows off his new watches and Maybach car (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Barely 48 hours after hosting a successful show at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, Nigerian singer Davido has taken to his Instastory to...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido shows off his new watches and Maybach car (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Davido shows off his new watches and Maybach car (video)
Davido shows off his new watches and Maybach car My Celebrity & I:
Davido shows off his new watches and Maybach car
Davido Shows Off His New Watches And Maybach Car | Video Naija on Point:
Davido Shows Off His New Watches And Maybach Car | Video
Davido Shows Off His New Maybach And Wrist Watches (Video) Online Nigeria:
Davido Shows Off His New Maybach And Wrist Watches (Video)
Davido shows off his new watches and Maybach car (video) Gist Punch:
Davido shows off his new watches and Maybach car (video)
Davido Shows Off His New Maybach And Wrist Watches (Video) Tori News:
Davido Shows Off His New Maybach And Wrist Watches (Video)


   More Picks
1 Strike: Call ASUU to order, FG tells NLC - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 Reactions as DSS operatives allegedly shot dead a young Nigerian Army personnel - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
3 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 7 hours ago
9 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info