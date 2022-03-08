Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido Buys New Mercedez Benz Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena In London [Video]
Kanyi Daily  - Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has taken his love for luxury cars to a whole new level after he purchased a brand new Mercedez Benz Maybach 2022 SUV. Davido Acquires Mercedes Maybach SUV This comes just a few days after Davido’s sold-out concert at ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido Buys Mercedes Benz Maybach 2022 SUV Daily Trust:
Davido Buys Mercedes Benz Maybach 2022 SUV
Davido Buys Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena Days after selling out The 02 Arena in London for his show, Davido has got himself another luxury car, a Maybach. He showed off the new car on his Instagram Story, asking “Who vex me?” Credit: Instagram ... The Punch:
Davido Buys Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena Days after selling out The 02 Arena in London for his show, Davido has got himself another luxury car, a Maybach. He showed off the new car on his Instagram Story, asking “Who vex me?” Credit: Instagram ...
Davido buys 2022 Mercedes Maybach after sold-out London concert Nigerian Eye:
Davido buys 2022 Mercedes Maybach after sold-out London concert
Davido Reneges On Promise, Buys 2022 Mercedes Maybach After Sold-Out London Concert The Will:
Davido Reneges On Promise, Buys 2022 Mercedes Maybach After Sold-Out London Concert
Davido Buys Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena News Breakers:
Davido Buys Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena
Davido Buys Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Davido Buys Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Strike: Call ASUU to order, FG tells NLC - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 Reactions as DSS operatives allegedly shot dead a young Nigerian Army personnel - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
3 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 7 hours ago
9 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info