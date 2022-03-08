Davido Buys New Mercedez Benz Maybach After Selling Out 02 Arena In London [Video] Kanyi Daily - Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has taken his love for luxury cars to a whole new level after he purchased a brand new Mercedez Benz Maybach 2022 SUV. Davido Acquires Mercedes Maybach SUV This comes just a few days after Davido’s sold-out concert at ...



News Credibility Score: 99%