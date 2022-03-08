Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorists Kidnap Catholic Priest, Kill Security Guard In Kaduna
News photo Leadership  - St. John's Catholic church located in Kudenda area of Kaduna South local government area has been attacked by terrorists in the early hours of Tuesday.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

