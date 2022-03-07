Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married

|
Married Nigerian lady scatters her husband's wedding ceremony to his 2nd wife, video stirs reactions - Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
No leadership change in Buni's CECPC - APC reveals - Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Thank God For Allowing Me To Get This Far – Pete Edochie Celebrate 75th Birthday - Information Nigeria,
22 hours ago
5
Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI - The Herald,
18 hours ago
6
Reactions as DSS operatives allegedly shot dead a young Nigerian Army personnel - News Breakers,
13 hours ago
7
2022 WCQ: Samson Siasia faults Austin Eguavoen over the list of players invited ahead of Super Eagles clash with Ghana - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Abba Kyari Remanded In NDLEA Custody As Judge Postpones Bail Hearing - Channels Television,
22 hours ago
9
OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch,
14 hours ago
10
Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman - The Street Journal,
16 hours ago