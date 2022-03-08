Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
P-Square'll sell out London's O2 Arena even without new songs, Mr P boasts
The Punch
- Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has boasted that the iconic singing duo, P-Square,
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Psquare would shut down O2 Arena without new songs - Mr P boasts
Top Naija:
P-Square will sell out London’s O2 Arena even without new songs – Mr. P brags
News Breakers:
P-Square’ll sell out London’s O2 Arena even without new songs, Mr P boasts
Edujandon:
P-square would shut down O2 Arena without new songs – Mr P boasts
EE Live:
P-Square will sell out at the O2 Arena with no new songs - Mr P
Legit 9ja:
P-Square Will Shut Down O2 Arena With Our Old Songs - Mr P.
More Picks
1
Custom Bows To Pressure, Suspends VIN Automation System -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
2
Reactions as DSS operatives allegedly shot dead a young Nigerian Army personnel -
News Breakers,
16 hours ago
3
International Women’s Day: NGX Group Of Companies Celebrates Women Leaders, Call For Gender Equality -
Investor King,
22 hours ago
4
Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI -
The Herald,
21 hours ago
6
Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
7
Terrorists Kidnap Catholic Priest, Kill Security Guard In Kaduna -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
8
“I couldn’t have asked for a better father” – Yul Edochie praises his father, Pete Edochie, as he turns 75 -
Naija Parrot,
24 hours ago
9
IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...