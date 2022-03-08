Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IWD 2022: LCCI calls for reforms on gender equality
News photo The Punch  - The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for policy and social reforms that put gender equality and sustainability at the centre of governance, politics, and international affairs.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LCCI advocates gender equality policy at centre of governance The Guardian:
LCCI advocates gender equality policy at centre of governance
IWD 2022: LCCI seeks gender equality in Nigeria PM News:
IWD 2022: LCCI seeks gender equality in Nigeria
LCCI Advocates Gender Equality Policy At Centre Of Governance The Street Journal:
LCCI Advocates Gender Equality Policy At Centre Of Governance
IWD 2022: LCCI calls for reforms on gender equality News Breakers:
IWD 2022: LCCI calls for reforms on gender equality
National Daily:
IWD: LCCI seeks gender equality in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility - Investor King, 16 hours ago
2 P-Square'll sell out London's O2 Arena even without new songs, Mr P boasts - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Google announces $1m grant funding to support women entrepreneurs on IWD - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
5 Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 "Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info