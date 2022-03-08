Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War: I'll remain in Kiev, not afraid of anyone - Ukrainian President, Zelensky
News photo Daily Post  - President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to remain in the Ukrainian capital Kiev inspite of the ongoing fighting there.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Will Stay In Kiev, Not Afraid Of Anyone – Ukrainian President Naija Loaded:
I Will Stay In Kiev, Not Afraid Of Anyone – Ukrainian President
Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev Pulse Nigeria:
Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev
Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev — NEWSVERGE
War: I Will Remain In Kiev, Not Afraid Of Anyone – Ukrainian President, Zelensky Tori News:
War: I Will Remain In Kiev, Not Afraid Of Anyone – Ukrainian President, Zelensky


   More Picks
1 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility - Investor King, 10 hours ago
3 "Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 12 hours ago
8 Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Bauchi to marry off 100 repentant commercial sex workers - The Punch, 9 hours ago
10 Buhari expresses shock over killing of 10 vigilante members in Kebbi - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info