Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwankwaso’s Group Adopts NNPP, Holds Convention March 30
News photo Leadership  - The National Movement (TNM) convened by former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has adopted the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and fixed their national convention on 30 March, 2023.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Kwankwaso, Dalung The Punch:
2023: Kwankwaso, Dalung's Third Force adopts NNPP
2023: Kwankwaso’s third force adopts NNPP Daily Trust:
2023: Kwankwaso’s third force adopts NNPP
Road 2023: Kwankwaso The Sun:
Road 2023: Kwankwaso's third force adopts NNPP to defeat APC, PDP – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Kwankwaso’s Third Force Adopts NNPP Signal:
2023: Kwankwaso’s Third Force Adopts NNPP
Kwankwaso group dumps PDP for NNPP in race for 2023 PM News:
Kwankwaso group dumps PDP for NNPP in race for 2023
2023: Kwankwaso, Dalung’s Third Force adopts NNPP News Breakers:
2023: Kwankwaso, Dalung’s Third Force adopts NNPP


   More Picks
1 Custom Bows To Pressure, Suspends VIN Automation System - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 International Women’s Day: NGX Group Of Companies Celebrates Women Leaders, Call For Gender Equality - Investor King, 22 hours ago
3 Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee dies defending his country in Russian shelling in Irpin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI - The Herald, 21 hours ago
5 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
6 Terrorists Kidnap Catholic Priest, Kill Security Guard In Kaduna - Leadership, 5 hours ago
7 “I couldn’t have asked for a better father” – Yul Edochie praises his father, Pete Edochie, as he turns 75 - Naija Parrot, 24 hours ago
8 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info