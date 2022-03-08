Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Did Something Dirty With Late 22-year-old Female Passenger, Bamise – Lagos BRT Driver Confesses In Video
News photo Sahara Reporters  - I Did Something Dirty With Late 22-year-old Female Passenger, Bamise – Lagos BRT Driver Confesses In Video

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How Bamise Was Kidnapped In My Bus - BRT Driver Confesses The Trent:
How Bamise Was Kidnapped In My Bus - BRT Driver Confesses
Bamise Ayanwole: BRT bus driver gives account of what happened The News Guru:
Bamise Ayanwole: BRT bus driver gives account of what happened
I Did Something Dirty With Late 22-year-old Female Passenger, Bamise – Lagos BRT Driver Confesses In Video News Breakers:
I Did Something Dirty With Late 22-year-old Female Passenger, Bamise – Lagos BRT Driver Confesses In Video
I Did Something Dirty With Late Female Passenger, Bamise – Lagos BRT Driver Confesses Nigeria Breaking News:
I Did Something Dirty With Late Female Passenger, Bamise – Lagos BRT Driver Confesses
BRT Driver, Andrew Nice Filmed Confessing That He Rαped Bamise Ayanwole In His Bus Kanyi Daily:
BRT Driver, Andrew Nice Filmed Confessing That He Rαped Bamise Ayanwole In His Bus


   More Picks
1 Strike: Call ASUU to order, FG tells NLC - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 Reactions as DSS operatives allegedly shot dead a young Nigerian Army personnel - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
3 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 7 hours ago
9 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info