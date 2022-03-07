Post News
News at a Glance
Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday
Legit
- Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, clocked 65 on March 8, 2022, and his daughter Kiki celebrated him in a special way alongside other top celebrities.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Senate President, Lawan felicitates Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at 65
Nigerian Tribune:
Lawan celebrates Yemi Osinbajo at 65
Vanguard News:
Osinbajo at 65: Nigeria is blessed to have him as vice president – Uba Michael
Business Day:
Buhari hails Osinbajo at 65
News Diary Online:
Lawan celebrates Vice President Yemi Osinbajo @ 65
The Eagle Online:
Lawan celebrates Vice President Yemi Osinbajo @65
Pulse Nigeria:
Vice President Osinbajo turns 65
TV360 Nigeria:
President Buhari celebrates Vice-President Osinbajo’s 65th birthday
Naija News:
Buhari Hails Osinbajo On 65th Birthday
Talk Glitz:
Buhari Praises Vice President Osinbajo As He Turns 65
More Picks
1
Oil, gas companies owe federation accounts N1.32trn in 2020 – NEITI -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
2
Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
3
Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday -
Legit,
5 hours ago
5
Resettling displaced Nigerians In North-East urgent assignment – Osinbajo -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Court orders final forfeiture of ex-Plateau Gov’s Dariye's mansion -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
Yoruba Separatist Leader Sunday Igboho Released From Prison – Spokesman -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
10
Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
