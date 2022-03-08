Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Stephanie Coker has said that some women have no business celebrating others on International Women's Day.

 

The media personality, who stated this on Instagram, further called on w

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women’s Day” – Stephanie Coker Yaba Left Online:
“Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women’s Day” – Stephanie Coker
“Some Women Have No Business Wishing Others Happy International Women’s Day” – Stephanie Coker Independent:
“Some Women Have No Business Wishing Others Happy International Women’s Day” – Stephanie Coker
“Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women’s Day” – Stephanie Coker Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women’s Day” – Stephanie Coker
Some Women Have No Business Wishing Others A Happy International Women Tori News:
Some Women Have No Business Wishing Others A Happy International Women's Day - Media Personality, Stephanie Coker


   More Picks
1 Updated: Igboho can’t go home yet, lawyer reveals Soyinka’s role - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
2 Anglican priest accuses church of taking his wife; resigns from his position - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Resettling displaced Nigerians In North-East urgent assignment – Osinbajo - The Punch, 1 day ago
5 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
6 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 IPOB leader is next - Nnamdi Kanu's disciple reacts to Sunday Igboho's release - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 OAU postpones matriculation indefinitely - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Court orders final forfeiture of ex-Plateau Gov’s Dariye's mansion - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info