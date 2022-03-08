Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ebonyi: Court ruling, black market judgment - Ohanaeze on Umahi's sack
News photo Daily Post  - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has reacted to the sack of Governor Dave Umahi of Imo State by an Abuja Federal High Court. Ohanaeze's Secretary-General,

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sack of Umahi: Ebonyi APC rejects court judgement Vanguard News:
Sack of Umahi: Ebonyi APC rejects court judgement
Umahi defies court ruling, says he remains Ebonyi Governor The Eagle Online:
Umahi defies court ruling, says he remains Ebonyi Governor
I’m Still Governor of Ebonyi — Umahi Rejects Sack By Court Nigeria Breaking News:
I’m Still Governor of Ebonyi — Umahi Rejects Sack By Court
I’m Still Governor Of Ebonyi — Umahi Rejects Sack By Court Fresh Reporters:
I’m Still Governor Of Ebonyi — Umahi Rejects Sack By Court
Ebonyi: Court Ruling, Black Market Judgment – Ohanaeze Reacts to Umahi’s Sack Tori News:
Ebonyi: Court Ruling, Black Market Judgment – Ohanaeze Reacts to Umahi’s Sack


   More Picks
1 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 "Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility - Investor King, 8 hours ago
4 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 10 hours ago
8 Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 IWD22: Women can no longer be deprived, says Buhari - The Punch, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info