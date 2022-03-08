Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court bars NDLEA from detaining Abba Kyari any further, dismisses application
News photo Daily Nigerian  - A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, struck out the motion filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to further detain suspended DCP Abba Kyari and six others for 14 days.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Court strikes out NDLEA’s application to detain Abba Kyari, others The News Guru:
Court strikes out NDLEA’s application to detain Abba Kyari, others
Court strikes out NDLEA’s application to detain Abba Kyari, others The Eagle Online:
Court strikes out NDLEA’s application to detain Abba Kyari, others
Court strikes out NDLEA’s application to detain Abba Kyari, others Prompt News:
Court strikes out NDLEA’s application to detain Abba Kyari, others
Court bars NDLEA from detaining Abba Kyari any further, dismisses application News Breakers:
Court bars NDLEA from detaining Abba Kyari any further, dismisses application


   More Picks
1 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 "Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility - Investor King, 8 hours ago
4 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 10 hours ago
8 Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 IWD22: Women can no longer be deprived, says Buhari - The Punch, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info