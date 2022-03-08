Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Many injured, shops burnt as Yorubas, Hausas clash in Ogun
Daily Post  - There was pandemonium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday, when some Yoruba youths and their Hausa counterparts engaged one another in a bloody clash.

1 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility - Investor King, 10 hours ago
3 "Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 12 hours ago
8 Yemi Alade responds to a man on Twitter who shamed her for not being married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Bauchi to marry off 100 repentant commercial sex workers - The Punch, 9 hours ago
10 Buhari expresses shock over killing of 10 vigilante members in Kebbi - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
