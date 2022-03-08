Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIRSAL injected over N73bn into Nigeria’s agro-processing industry – MD
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL Plc, has facilitated the flow of over ₦73 billion into Nigeria’s Agro Processing industry from various sources.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIRSAL facilitates over N73bn into Agro processing industry Vanguard News:
NIRSAL facilitates over N73bn into Agro processing industry
NIRSAL credit guarantee for agro processing hits N73bn The Sun:
NIRSAL credit guarantee for agro processing hits N73bn
NIRSAL credit to agro processing industry hits N73bn Business Day:
NIRSAL credit to agro processing industry hits N73bn
NIRSAL facilitates over N73bn into Agro processing industry – MD Prompt News:
NIRSAL facilitates over N73bn into Agro processing industry – MD


   More Picks
1 FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility - Investor King, 16 hours ago
2 P-Square'll sell out London's O2 Arena even without new songs, Mr P boasts - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Google announces $1m grant funding to support women entrepreneurs on IWD - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
5 Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 "Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady reveals the number of people she has infected with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 As cases decline, Nigeria records 2 new COVID infections, zero fatality - Maritime First Newspaper, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info