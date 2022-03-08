Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria football fraternity celebrates former FIFA referee advisor, Linus Mba at 81
The News Guru  - The Nigeria Football Federation and other football stakeholders  have felicitated with one-time FIFA referee, one-time FIFA advisor on refereeing and the Federation’s Consultant on Refereeing for many years, Mr Linus Mba, as the erudite man-of-the- ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor Mba at 81 The Nation:
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor Mba at 81
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor, Linus Mba at 81 Peoples Daily:
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor, Linus Mba at 81
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor, Linus Mba, at 81 The Sun:
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor, Linus Mba, at 81
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor, Linus Mba at 81 Prompt News:
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor, Linus Mba at 81
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor Linus The Eagle Online:
NFF celebrates former FIFA referee advisor Linus


   More Picks
1 FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility - Investor King, 18 hours ago
2 P-Square'll sell out London's O2 Arena even without new songs, Mr P boasts - The Punch, 1 day ago
3 Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Google announces $1m grant funding to support women entrepreneurs on IWD - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
5 Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 "Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 FIRS Offers Concession To Taxpayers With Outstanding Foreign Currency Tax Liabilities - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
8 Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off postponed - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info