Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash

The clash occurred at the popular Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta, leading to apprehension in the area.







< ... Sahara Reporters - Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, was on Tuesday, thrown into confusion as Yoruba and Hausa youths had a violent clash.The clash occurred at the popular Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta, leading to apprehension in the area.< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%