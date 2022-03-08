Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash
Sahara Reporters  - Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, was on Tuesday, thrown into confusion as Yoruba and Hausa youths had a violent clash.
The clash occurred at the popular Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta, leading to apprehension in the area.



16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

