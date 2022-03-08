We are yet to receive Court judgement on Gov. Umahi, deputy- INEC Prompt News - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it was yet to be served the certified True Copy of the Federal High Court that sacked Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Chief Kelechi Igwe. Mr Festus Okoye, the INEC ...



News Credibility Score: 99%