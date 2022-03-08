Post News
EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Kill Eight Soldiers Deployed To Kebbi Communities After Murder Of 68 Vigilantes
Sahara Reporters
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Bandits kill 13 soldiers, five policemen, vigilante in Kebbi
The Eagle Online:
Bandits kill 13 soldiers, five policemen, vigilante in Kebbi
The Street Journal:
Bandits gun down 13 soldiers, five police officers in Kebbi
Society Gazette Nigeria:
13 soldiers killed by bandits in Kebbi
News Breakers:
EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Kill Eight Soldiers Deployed To Kebbi Communities After Murder Of 68 Vigilantes
Politics Nigeria:
13 soldiers killed by bandits in Kebbi
Naija News:
Eight Soldiers Killed By Bandit Terrorists In Kebbi State
Tori News:
Bandits Kill 13 Soldiers, Five Policemen, Vigilante In Kebbi
More Picks
1
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
2
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
4
FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility -
Investor King,
24 hours ago
5
Security operatives repel bandits’ attack in Katsina, recover 6 motorcycles -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
3 hours ago
7
Why INEC should allow eligible prison inmates to vote during elections – Senate -
PM News,
23 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo will communicate stance officially — Spokesman -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
9
Royal Wedding: Oluwo of Iwo set to wed Emir of Kano’s niece, Date and Venue announced -
Within Nigeria,
15 hours ago
10
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
