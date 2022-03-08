Post News
News at a Glance
PDP elects two governorship candidates at parallel primaries in Osun
Premium Times
- While one of the PDP Osun primaries produced Ademola Adeleke, the other had Dotun Babayemi as winner
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Osun PDP primary: Parallel exercise ongoing
Ripples Nigeria:
UPDATED: Crisis looms as PDP elects two governorship candidates in Osun
The Eagle Online:
Osun 2022: PDP elects two governorship candidates at parallel primaries
The News Guru:
Ademola Adeleke declared winner of Osun PDP gov primary
The New Diplomat:
PDP Elects Two Governorship Candidates At Parallel Primaries In Osun
More Picks
1
FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility -
Investor King,
18 hours ago
2
P-Square'll sell out London's O2 Arena even without new songs, Mr P boasts -
The Punch,
1 day ago
3
Yemi Osinbajo at 65: Lilo, MC Tagwaye, others join vice president’s daughter Kiki to celebrate his birthday -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
Google announces $1m grant funding to support women entrepreneurs on IWD -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
5
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
6
"Some women have no business wishing others a happy International Women's Day" - Media personality, Stephanie Coker says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
FIRS Offers Concession To Taxpayers With Outstanding Foreign Currency Tax Liabilities -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
8
Osinbajo at 65: Buhari praises VP's loyalty, dedication to duty -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested with drugs worth over N113m in South Africa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off postponed -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
