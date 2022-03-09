OAU student: How Adegoke's body was evacuated, dumped in bush - IPO The Punch - Inspector Afeez Olaniyan, the Investigative Police Officer that undertook the first probe into the death of late Timothy Adegoke, a Master's student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has narrated how some defendants arraigned in connection with ...



News Credibility Score: 99%