Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Eminem becomes Highest selling and Most Certified Artist in RIAA History with 73.5M new certifications
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Rapper and record producer, Eminem has made history once again.
Apart from being the highest selling rapper of all time (dead or alive), On Tuesday, March 8, the Recording Industry Associatio
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Eminem becomes RIAA's highest-selling artist in history - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Eminem becomes RIAA’s highest-selling artist in history
Mp3 Bullet:
Eminem becomes RIAA's most certified artist in history
Legit 9ja:
Eminem Now The Most Certified Artist In RIAA History With 73.5M New Certifications.
Tori News:
Eminem Becomes Highest Selling And Most Certified Artist In RIAA History With 73.5M New Certifications
More Picks
1
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
2
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
4
FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility -
Investor King,
24 hours ago
5
Security operatives repel bandits’ attack in Katsina, recover 6 motorcycles -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
3 hours ago
7
Why INEC should allow eligible prison inmates to vote during elections – Senate -
PM News,
23 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo will communicate stance officially — Spokesman -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
9
Royal Wedding: Oluwo of Iwo set to wed Emir of Kano’s niece, Date and Venue announced -
Within Nigeria,
15 hours ago
10
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...