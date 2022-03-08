Eminem becomes Highest selling and Most Certified Artist in RIAA History with 73.5M new certifications





Apart from being the highest selling rapper of all time (dead or alive), On Tuesday, March 8, the Recording Industry Associatio Linda Ikeji Blog - Rapper and record producer, Eminem has made history once again.Apart from being the highest selling rapper of all time (dead or alive), On Tuesday, March 8, the Recording Industry Associatio



News Credibility Score: 99%